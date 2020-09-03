Priority Software Named a Major Player in WW IDC MarketScape 2020 Vendor Assessments: SaaS and Cloud-enabled ERP Applications

Priority cited as a key differentiator in three distinguished ERP market sectors - large enterprise, midmarket, and small, for system agility, simplified user experience, and high-level customer satisfaction

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Priority Software Ltd., a leading global provider of business management solutions, has been named a Major Player in three IDC MarketScape reports: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Large Enterprise ERP Applications 2020 (IDC US45971820e, July 2020), Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Medium-Sized/Midmarket Business ERP Applications 2020 (IDC US45972120, July 2020), and Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Small Business ERP Applications (IDC US43690918, July 2020).

The IDC MarketScape reports provide detailed quantitative and qualitative assessments of worldwide SaaS and cloud-enabled midmarket and enterprise ERP software vendors, address current trends and market forecasts, especially in light of COVID-19, and list the criteria most important for companies to consider when selecting an ERP system.

According to Mickey North Rizza, IDC Program Vice President, Enterprise Applications and Digital Commerce, "Priority ERP is recognized for its system simplification and intuitive screens, system agility and extreme ease of use, and a notably high level customer satisfaction, whereby organizations enjoy working with Priority's friendly and overly accommodating team of employees. After a thorough evaluation of Priority strategies and capabilities, IDC recommends that both large enterprise and midsize manufacturers should consider Priority Software when looking for a SaaS ERP solution."

Priority Software provides flexible, end-to-end business management solutions for organizations of all sizes in a wide range of industries, from a fully featured ERP platform serving multinational corporations, to small and growing businesses. Powered by flexibility, system openness and advanced cloud and mobile ERP applications, Priority supports operational business processes and workflows by delivering the necessary tools to achieve this flexibility, including Business Process Management (BPM), mobile application generator, user-level personalization, business rules generator, and more.

"The IDC MarketScape reports are a further testament to Priority's consistently strong investment in product innovation. We are honored to be named a Major Player," said Andres Richter, CEO at Priority Software. "As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizations the world over must rethink their operations, focus on remote working, and adapt their processes and workforce to the new normal. It is Priority's agile ERP that continues to help our customers meet today's unprecedented challenges, maintain their business continuity, and mitigate future risks. The IDC MarketScape's recognition solidifies Priority at its core, helping companies to better manage their business every day."

SOURCE: IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Large Enterprise ERP Applications Vendor Assessment, by Mickey North Rizza, Kevin Permenter, Frank Della Rosa, July 2020, IDC US45971820e; IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Medium-Sized/Midmarket Business ERP Applications 2020 Vendor Assessment, by Mickey North Rizza, Shari Lava, Kevin Permenter, Frank Della Rosa, July 2020, IDC US45972120

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Priority Software

Priority Software provides flexible, end-to-end business management solutions for organizations of all sizes in a wide range of industries, from a fully featured ERP platform serving multinational corporations, to small and growing businesses. Recognized by top industry analysts and professionals for its product innovation, Priority improves business efficiency and the customer experience, providing real-time access to business data and insights in the cloud, on premise, and on-the-go. With offices in the US, UK, Belgium and Israel and a global network of business partners, Priority enables 75,000 companies in 40 countries to manage and grow their business. For more information, visit www.priority-software.com.

