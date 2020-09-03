VanEck Vectors UCITS ETF - Conversion to the ICSD Settlement Model

VanEck Vectors UCITS ETFs plc

(the "Company")

Scheme of Arrangement

Capitalised terms used but not defined herein shall have the same meaning as in the Circular dated 10 June 2020.

Following the passing of the relevant resolutions at the Scheme Meeting and EGM of the Company held on 10 July 2020, the Company applied to the High Court of Ireland for an order approving the proposed scheme of arrangement between the Company and the Scheme Shareholders.

NOTICE is hereby given that consequent upon the said application by the Company, the High Court of Ireland made an order sanctioning the Scheme at a hearing on Tuesday, 1 September 2020.

The High Court determined that the Effective Date of the Scheme will be 9 October 2020. Accordingly, Shareholders are advised that the conversion to the ICSD Settlement Model will proceed at 23:59 on 9 October 2020. With effect from the Effective Date, the shares of all the sub-funds of the Company (as listed below) will settle using an ICSD settlement model.

Fund ISIN Code VanEck Vectors Gold Miners UCITS ETF IE00BQQP9F84 VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF IE00BQQP9G91 VanEck Vectors Morningstar US Wide Moat UCITS ETF IE00BQQP9H09 VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond UCITS ETF IE00BDS67326 VanEck Vectors Natural Resources UCITS ETF IE00BDFBTK17 VanEck Vectors Preferred US Equity UCITS ETF IE00BDFBTR85 VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond UCITS ETF IE00BF541080 VanEck Vectors Global Fallen Angel High Yield Bond UCITS ETF IE00BF540Z61 VanEck Vectors Global Mining UCITS ETF IE00BDFBTQ78 VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports UCITS ETF IE00BYWQWR46 VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat UCITS ETF IE00BL0BMZ89

Shareholders who have any queries or to whom any of the above is not clear should seek advice from their stockbroker, bank manager, legal advisor, accountant or other independent financial advisor.