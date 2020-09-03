Anzeige
Freitag, 04.09.2020
03.09.2020
VanEck Vectors UCITS ETF - Conversion to the ICSD Settlement Model

PR Newswire

London, September 3

VanEck Vectors UCITS ETFs plc
(the "Company")

Scheme of Arrangement

Capitalised terms used but not defined herein shall have the same meaning as in the Circular dated 10 June 2020.

Following the passing of the relevant resolutions at the Scheme Meeting and EGM of the Company held on 10 July 2020, the Company applied to the High Court of Ireland for an order approving the proposed scheme of arrangement between the Company and the Scheme Shareholders.

NOTICE is hereby given that consequent upon the said application by the Company, the High Court of Ireland made an order sanctioning the Scheme at a hearing on Tuesday, 1 September 2020.

The High Court determined that the Effective Date of the Scheme will be 9 October 2020. Accordingly, Shareholders are advised that the conversion to the ICSD Settlement Model will proceed at 23:59 on 9 October 2020. With effect from the Effective Date, the shares of all the sub-funds of the Company (as listed below) will settle using an ICSD settlement model.

FundISIN Code
VanEck Vectors Gold Miners UCITS ETFIE00BQQP9F84
VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETFIE00BQQP9G91
VanEck Vectors Morningstar US Wide Moat UCITS ETFIE00BQQP9H09
VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond UCITS ETFIE00BDS67326
VanEck Vectors Natural Resources UCITS ETFIE00BDFBTK17
VanEck Vectors Preferred US Equity UCITS ETFIE00BDFBTR85
VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond UCITS ETFIE00BF541080
VanEck Vectors Global Fallen Angel High Yield Bond UCITS ETFIE00BF540Z61
VanEck Vectors Global Mining UCITS ETFIE00BDFBTQ78
VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports UCITS ETFIE00BYWQWR46
VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat UCITS ETFIE00BL0BMZ89

Shareholders who have any queries or to whom any of the above is not clear should seek advice from their stockbroker, bank manager, legal advisor, accountant or other independent financial advisor.

