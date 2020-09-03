Tysons-based Demand Wealth Provides Free Financial Consultations to Those Economically Affected by the Coronavirus

TYSONS CORNER, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2020 / Demand Wealth, a leading expert in a customized online investment solutions and online financial planning, is now offering free (Zoom video) consultations to individuals who have been most heavily impacted by COVID-19.

Specializing in portfolio investments, Demand Wealth offers a wide range of optimized portfolios for specific value sets and life situations. According to their team, their portfolio investment solutions include packages customized for newly married couples, cryptocurrency enthusiasts, those interested in the vegan or vegetarian lifestyle, political ideology, and much more. Demand Wealth also offers a 'Demand Basic' Portfolio for those just getting started with investing with a $500 minimum.

Free Assistance from a Hybrid Robo Advisor

Those who have been heavily affected by coronavirus can now rely on Demand Wealth for free financial advice via Zoom. Consultations are available to cover many needs, including questions or concerns about:

Hope Act Navigation

Budgeting and Expense Management

Portfolio Analysis/General Investment Advice

Retirement Planning Advice

Education/ College Funding Advice

Savings/Emergency Fund Advice

Major Purchase Advice

Demand Wealth has stated that in order to be eligible for a free consultation, an individual must meet at least one of the following requirements:

The individual (or immediate family member) has been laid-off or furloughed as a direct result of the COVID-19 crisis The individual (or immediate family member) has been diagnosed with COVID-19 The individual is working in a frontlines occupation in the fight against COVID-19

The free, Zoom-based consultation with a Demand Wealth Financial Advisor will range anywhere from 10 to 40 minutes and must be booked in advance online. Proof of meeting eligibility requirements required via email prior to consultation. To apply for a free consultation, click here for more information and email any supporting documents to info@demandwealth.com

With unpredictable market fluctuations due to the coronavirus pandemic, it's more important now than ever to have access to the advice of a qualified financial advisor. Demand Wealth is proud to do their part for the community and is able to further assist individuals with specialized services in asset management, tax planning, retirement planning, and more.

For more information, please visit www.demandwealth.com.

