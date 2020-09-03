Pac Roots Cannabis Corp.: PacRoots Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 3 2020 / Pac Roots Cannabis Corp. ("PacRoots" or the "Company") (CSE:PACR), announces that it has closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement as previously announced on August 31, 2020.

In the first tranche aggregate gross proceeds of $470,750.00 CAD were raised through the issuance of 1,883,000 of units (the "Units"). Each Unit consists of one Share and one Warrant exercisable at CDN$0.40 per share for 24 months from issue of the Units. The Units issued under the financing will be subject to a four month hold period.

The Company paid finder's fees totaling $23,100.00 CAD and issued 92,400 finder's warrants (the "Finders Warrants") to arm's-length parties. Each Finders Warrant is exercisable into one common share for a period of up to two (2) years at a price of $0.25.

All securities issuable in the initial tranche of the Private Placement are subject to a four month hold period expiring on January 3, 2021.

The Company intends to close additional tranches of the Private Placement over the upcoming weeks that will, in aggregate with the first tranche, raise gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000.00.

The net proceeds from the Offering are intended to be used for operating expenditures of the Hemp JV in Rock Creek, BC, final commissioning of the Lake Country project and for general working capital.

None of the securities acquired in the Equity Financing and the debt settlement will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

ON BEHALF OF PAC ROOTS CANNABIS CORP.

(signed) "Patrick Elliott"

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Pac Roots Cannabis Corp.

www.pacroots.ca

Telephone: 604-609-6171

