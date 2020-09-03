Set-Top Box (STB) Market Size is Projected To Reach USD 23630 Million By 2026 | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Major factors driving the growth of Set Top Box market size include, increasing penetration of high-definition channels among consumers and the growing adoption of smart TVs.

The report offers an in-depth insight into the set top box market size market drivers, market restraints, technology trends, regional analysis, and competitive analysis.

The global Set Top Box market size is projected to reach USD 23630 Million by 2026, from USD 23180 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 1.8% during 2021-2026.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE SET TOP BOX (STB) MARKET SIZE

The growth of the set-top box market size is driven by factors such as the rapid adoption of virtual and augmented reality (VR & AR), IoT integration, and increasing per capita income. Also, the growing demand for high-definition channels and value-added services, such as subscription packages, is projected to generate substantial demand in the years to come.

Digital Media changes have been instrumental in transforming consumers' viewership and attitude towards consuming entertainment content over television and the internet. The growing demand for OTT channels, such as Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Netflix is, in turn, expected to increase the growth of set top box market size during the forecast period.

Set top box (STB) architectures are becoming complex as new technologies and content security mechanisms are being implemented. The industry is undergoing a technological transition from providing standalone cable and satellite boxes to IP-based Over-The-Top (OTT) services connected hybrid boxes. This shift in technology is expected to increase the growth of the set top box market size. Furthermore, the increasing awareness of Internet-based set top boxes, such as Internet Protocol Television (IPTV), has further triggered product demand, more prominently across emerging economies, where there is a significant increase in the number of tech-savvy individuals.

Continuous transition to analog in emerging economies, and upgrades to improved features with a richer user interface for fast search, and content discovery is expected to further drive the set top box's growth market size.

SET TOP BOX MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

North America is expected to hold the largest set top box market share. This dominance of the North American region is due to the favorable Government legislation concerning the production of content and the installation of the set top box, and technological advancements.

The Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Growing viewership in countries like India, China, and Indonesia is giving impetus to the region's set top box market. Other important factors that boost the set top market in Asia-Pacific are policy reforms and advances in the telecom sectors.

SET TOP BOX MARKET SEGMENTATION

Set Top Box Breakdown Data by Type

HD Set Top Box

SD Set Top Box

4K Set Top Box.

Set Top Box Breakdown Data by Application

IPTV

Satellite

Cable

DTT

OTT.

Key Companies

Advanced Digital Broadcast

Aventsecurity

Altech Multimedia (Pty) Ltd. (Altech UEC)

Arris International

Coship Electronics

Echostar Corporation

Huawei

Humax

Shenzhen Jiuzhou Electric

KaonMedia

LG CNS

Netgem

Sagemcom

Samsung Electronics

Sky plc

Skyworth

Technicolor SA

TechniSat Digital GmbH

Topfield

Zinwell Corporation.

