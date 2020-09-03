Anzeige
03.09.2020
UK Mortgages Ltd - Webinar Presentation

UK Mortgages Ltd - Webinar Presentation

PR Newswire

London, September 3

UK Mortgages Ltd: Webinar Presentation

UK Mortgages Ltd

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440, LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59)

Webinar

Rob Ford, Partner and Portfolio Manager of UK Mortgages Ltd will be hosting a webinar on Thursday 3rd September 2020 at 3.00pm.

The webinar should last around 45 minutes, with the opportunity for questions afterwards.

If you wish to access the webinar, please email sales@twentyfouram.com and a member of the team will send further details.

A copy of the presentation is available at: https://twentyfouram.com/en/funds/uk-mortgages-fund/fund-literature/

For further information, please contact:
TwentyFour Asset Management:
John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900

Numis Securities Limited:
Chris Gook +44 (0)20 7260 1000

