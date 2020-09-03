Smiths Detection has been awarded an indefinite-delivery-indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to provide HCVT advanced X-ray scanners for use at US railway checkpoints at both the northern and southern borders. The initial order value is $13.5M with initial deliveries planned for 2021.

The HCVT is a side-view, high-energy X-ray inspection scanner used to screen moving rail cars and wagons for dangerous or illegal cargo. Enabling for both more effective and faster screening methods, the HCVT can penetrate over 12 inches (300mm) of steel and screens single or double-stacked containers at normal operating speeds. It can also be connected with Custom networks and other HCV scanners to enable remote analysis, image comparison and knowledge sharing amongst homeland security agencies.

Shan Hood, President of Smiths Detection Inc., said: "Smiths Detection's HCVT gives U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers 24/7 capabilities to intercept dangerous goods and contraband transported throughout the U.S. by rail. Equipping CBP with HCVT technology is key in making the delivery of freight safer while allowing the logistical chain to keep moving."

The IDIQ contract with CBP has a $379m ceiling, allows for multiple orders of SDI products and services under a single contract over five years, and provides flexibility for the customer in follow-on order decisions. The contract also includes an option for service over a ten-year period.

For more information on HCVT, please visit: https://www.smithsdetection.com/products/hcvt/.

Smiths Detection, part of Smiths Group, is a global leader in threat detection and screening technologies for aviation, ports and borders, defence and urban security markets. Our experience and history across more than 40 years at the frontline, enables us to deliver the solutions needed to protect society from the threat and illegal passage of explosives, prohibited weapons, contraband, toxic chemicals and narcotics.

Our goal is simple to provide security, peace of mind and freedom of movement upon which the world depends.

For more information visit http://www.smithsdetection.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200903005407/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Dana Knox-Gower, Smiths Detection

Communications and Marketing Americas

203-482-6752

dana.gower@smiths-detection.com