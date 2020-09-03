NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2020 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Co-Manager on a $12.2 Million Initial Public Offering for Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI)

About Harbor Custom Development, Inc.

Headquartered in Gig Harbor, Washington, Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (Harbor) is a real estate development company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle including, land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. Harbor has active or recently sold out residential communities in Gig Harbor, Bremerton, Silverdale, Bainbridge Island, and Allyn in the state of Washington. Harbor's business strategy is to acquire and develop land strategically, based on an understanding of population growth patterns, entitlement restrictions, infrastructure development, and geo-economic forces. Harbor focuses on real estate within target markets with convenient access to metropolitan areas that are generally characterized by diverse economic and employment bases and increasing populations. For more information on Harbor Custom Development, Inc., please visit website: https://harborcustomdev.com.

About Aegis Capital Corp.

Aegis Capital Corporation ("Aegis") has been in the wealth management and investment banking business since 1984. Aegis is dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. Aegis also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. Aegis offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full-range of products and services.

For more information about this offering or Investment Banking Services please email InvestmentBanking@aegiscap.com or call (212) 813-1010

www.aegiscapcorp.com

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/604678/Aegis-Capital-Corp-acted-as-Co-Manager-on-a-122-Million-Initial-Public-Offering-for-Harbor-Custom-Development-Inc-NASDAQ-HCDI