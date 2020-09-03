Reduction in the overall investment required to bring a new product into the market is compelling pharmaceutical companies to outsource to contract manufacturing organizations to meet their needs and reduce risks. However, factors such as the rising demand for affordability, the complexities of supply chain operations, quality compliance, and regulatory scrutiny are hindering growth in the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market. Infiniti's market monitoring solutions enable biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing companies to monitor market uncertainties and develop strategies to tackle upcoming challenges.

"As biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing is becoming a major investment area for traditional pharmaceutical companies owing to the enhanced production capabilities at relatively lower prices, the industry is expected to witness growth over the coming years. However, market research experts at Infiniti predict that factors such as the rising demand for affordability could hinder the market growth," says biopharmaceutical market expert at Infiniti Research.

Business Challenge:

The client is a biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing firm based out of the United States. They faced challenges with ensuring affordability, quality, and delivery performance while maintaining competitiveness. Additionally, increasing challenges such as complex supply chain operations, quality compliance, and changing regulatory requirements were affecting the client's business. To achieve this, the client chose to leverage Infiniti's expertise in offering market monitoring solutions. During the eight-week engagement, the client also sought to address difficulties in meeting price expectations, resolve supply chain complexities, and understand the technological breakthrough of the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market.

Our Approach:

To assist the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing firm, Infiniti's market monitoring experts developed a comprehensive approach that included the following:

Creating a framework, with key questions and hypotheses specific to the US biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing, and an extensive database through secondary research

Identifying top industry players and analyzing factors such as revenue, market share, and clients in comparison to the client, and generated insights after validating the data

Conducting a technology assessment study to identify technological breakthroughs in the industry and providing detailed insights about the cost of implementation

A demand management study to understand supply chain challenges, and recommending cold chain packaging technologies to maintain quality standards

Business Outcome:

By leveraging Infiniti's market monitoring solution, the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing client was able to reduce operating costs by adopting lean practices and improving process technology. The engagement also enabled the client to identify highly specialized engineering equipment and processes to invest in to prevent cross-contamination and enhance operational efficiency. The biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing firm was also able to cope with a wider range of new temperature requirements due to its focus on cold shipping and cold packaging solutions. Additionally, the client reduced complexities associated with supply chains by understanding and undertaking major industry players' supply chain strategies.

By leveraging Infiniti's clinical landscape study, the client was also able to:

Acquire a strong, competitive network with suppliers, manufacturing plants, and distributors, and consequently save huge operational costs

Improve efficiency in the supply chain to better manage inventory, distribution logic, and the complexities of the cold chain

Sign a $2 million deal with a leading pharmaceutical company in the US

