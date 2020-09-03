Regulatory News:

Vivendi (Paris:VIV) welcomes with great satisfaction the judgment pronounced today by the Court of Justice of the European Union and is delighted that the highest European legal authority today has ruled fully in its favor.

Vivendi has always acted in strict compliance with Italian law and was forced to defend its interests in court after Mediaset referred to the AGCom, in the sole desire to prevent Vivendi from participating in its Shareholders Meetings.

Mediaset, having thus unfairly called upon the Italian authorities, has used this obstruction to try and move its headquarters to the Netherlands, a plan blocked by both the Spanish and Dutch courts.

Being prohibited from voting on several occasions at Mediaset Shareholders Meetings caused the resolutions adopted following this exclusion to be illegal. This has placed Mediaset in a situation of severe legal uncertainty.

Vivendi renews its commitment towards Italy and confirms its willingness to be a long-term investor in this beautiful country.

About Vivendi

Since 2014, Vivendi has been focused on building a world-class content, media and communications group with European roots. In content creation, Vivendi owns powerful, complementary assets in music (Universal Music Group), movies and series (Canal+ Group), publishing (Editis) and video games (Gameloft) which are the most popular forms of entertainment content in the world today. In the distribution market, Vivendi has acquired the Dailymotion platform and repositioned it to create a new digital showcase for its content. The Group has also joined forces with several telecom operators and platforms to maximize the reach of its distribution networks. In communications, through Havas. the Group possesses unique creative expertise in promoting free content and producing short formats, which are increasingly viewed on mobile devices. In addition, through Vivendi Village, the Group explores new forms of business in live entertainment, franchises and ticketing that are complementary to its core activities. Vivendi's various businesses cohesively work together as an integrated industrial group to create greater value. www.vivendi.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200903005615/en/

Contacts:

Vivendi