Regulatory News:

Arnaud Deboeuf is appointed EVP Manufacturing and Supply Chain from September 3rd and joins the Executive Committee of Groupe PSA (Paris:UG), following the appointment of Yann Vincent as CEO of ACC (Automotive Cell Company), a joint venture founded by Groupe PSA and Total.

Graduated from the Ecole Polytechnique and the Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussées, Arnaud Deboeuf has nearly 30 years of experience in the automotive industry. He joined Groupe PSA in September 2019 as Director of Industrial Strategy, after having held various positions at Renault.

Carlos Tavares says: "Arnaud is a recognized leader in the automotive industry with a rich professional background and I am happy to welcome him to the Global Executive Committee, where he will be able to make a decisive contribution to the challenges to come. I would also like to thank Yann Vincent who has been a key player in the performance of Groupe PSA since 2014 and I have every confidence in his ability to set up and develop the new ACC joint venture, which is the cornerstone of our transition towards a clean, safe and affordable mobility. With the appointments of these two leaders, we are strengthening the potential of our company, ahead of the birth of Stellantis, a future benchmark player in the global automotive industry"

Link to the photo

About Groupe PSA

Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all customer expectations. The Group has five car brands, Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall and provides a wide array of mobility and smart services under the Free2Move brand. Its 'Push to Pass' strategic plan represents a first step towards the achievement of the Group's vision to be "a global carmaker with cutting-edge efficiency and a leading mobility provider sustaining lifetime customer relationships". An early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars, Groupe PSA is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia.

Media library: medialibrary.groupe-psa.com @GroupePSA_EN

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200903005632/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Karine Douet +33 6 61 64 03 83 karine.douet@mpsa.com

Valérie Gillot + 33 6 83 92 92 96 valérie.gillot@mpsa.com