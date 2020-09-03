Deadline for Scholarship Opportunities from Wesley Financial Group Approaching

New program focuses on students of households with single parents and financial strain

FRANKLIN, TN / ACCESSWIRE / September 3rd, 2020 / The deadline for the Wesley Financial Group Scholarship Program is quickly approaching. All eligible and interested applicants are urged to apply by the deadline on September 17, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. CST in order to be considered.

Wesley Financial Group, LLC, formed in 2011, is a leader in helping clients cancel their misleading timeshare agreements and walk away from related debt. The company is providing five scholarships valued at $2,000 each to college and university students in the U.S. that have lost a parent or are on their own with financial strain.

Wesley Financial Group (WFG) founder and CEO Chuck McDowell knows how difficult it is for many post-secondary students in the current economic climate, with tuitions rising and student debt hitting record levels. He also knows that finances can be especially tough for single-parent households, as McDowell himself experienced this after losing his wife and mother of his two boys. He was raised by a single mother himself and knows first-hand the barriers that come with a single income.

"This is personal for me and I'm so glad our company can give back to those in need," said Chuck McDowell.

All applicants are asked to write a 500-word essay detailing their chosen path of study and future career goals and how a scholarship would help them succeed. They can also include how they are helping others through any volunteer efforts. Applicants must also submit proof of enrollment. Applications will be reviewed by a committee that will make the final selections.

To learn more and to apply for this opportunity, please visit: wesleyfinancialgroupscholarship.com.

About Wesley Financial Group, LLC

Wesley Financial Group, LLC's CEO Chuck McDowell successfully fought against the largest timeshare company in federal court for the right to help timeshare owners that feel they have been misled. With decades of experience in the timeshare and timeshare cancellation industry, Wesley Financial Group, LLC has successfully eliminated millions of dollars in timeshare debt for its clients. The organization believes that if you feel you have been lied to, misled, or pressured into buying your timeshare, you have the right to get rid of your timeshare.

For more information, visit: timesharecancellations.com.

