

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has told states to get ready to distribute a potential vaccine against coronavirus by November 1, just ahead of the presidential election, US media reported.



The federal health agency is also reportedly asking health officials in all 50 states to get rid of red tape that would prevent distribution sites from opening.



'For the purpose of initial planning, CDC provided states with certain planning assumptions as they work on state specific plans for vaccine distribution, including possibly having limited quantities of vaccines in October and November,' Reuters quoted a CDC spokeswoman as saying.



As per a New York Times report, CDC is preparing for at least one COVID-19 vaccine for distribution in limited quantities by the end of October.



As multiple companies are in a race to bring out their vaccine against coronavirus, President Donald Trump is said to be in a hurry to roll out one for certain groups before it has been fully tested to take advantage from it in the election.



U.S. voters go to the polls on November 3.



Health experts have already expressed concerns over rushing through a vaccine with safety compromised.



Top Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer accused the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration of yielding to 'political interference from the Trump Administration (which) as impacted the agencies' work in response to Covid-19.'



