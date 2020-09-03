Miami International Holdings Reports August 2020 Trading Results for MIAX Exchange Group; Year-to-Date Market Share up Approximately 19% from 2019

PRINCETON, New Jersey, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) today reported August 2020 trading results for its three options exchanges - MIAX, MIAX PEARL and MIAX Emerald (together, the MIAX Exchange Group). The MIAX Exchange Group collectively executed over 70.9 million equity option contracts in August for a combined average daily volume (ADV) of 3,380,801 contracts, representing a total U.S. equity options market share of 12.19%.



Trading Volume for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Equity Options Contracts Aug-20 Aug-19 % Chg July-20 % Chg Aug-20 Aug-19 % Chg Trading Days 21 22

22

168 168

U.S. Equity Options

Industry 582,394,732 418,770,313 39.1% 582,318,225 0.0% 4,413,767,683 2,925,204,592 50.9% MIAX Exchange Group 70,996,814 43,160,673 64.5% 66,453,392 6.8% 518,728,761 289,502,363 79.2% MIAX 28,298,707 15,848,772 78.6% 28,259,455 0.1% 205,900,750 116,104,353 77.3% MIAX PEARL 23,805,458 24,174,456 -1.5% 24,098,544 -1.2% 204,748,354 157,743,212 29.8% MIAX Emerald 18,892,649 3,137,445 502.2% 14,095,393 34.0% 108,079,657 15,654,798 590.4% Equity Options ADV Aug-20 Aug-19 % Chg July-20 % Chg Aug-20 Aug-19 % Chg U.S. Equity Options

Industry 27,733,082 19,035,014 45.7% 26,469,010 4.8% 26,272,427 17,411,932 50.9% MIAX Exchange Group 3,380,801 1,961,849 72.3% 3,020,609 11.9% 3,087,671 1,723,228 79.2% MIAX 1,347,557 720,399 87.1% 1,284,521 4.9% 1,225,600 691,097 77.3% MIAX PEARL 1,133,593 1,098,839 3.2% 1,095,388 3.5% 1,218,740 938,948 29.8% MIAX Emerald 899,650 142,611 530.8% 640,700 40.4% 643,331 93,183 590.4%



















Equity Option Market Share for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Equity Options Market

Share Aug-20 Aug-19 % Chg July-20 % Chg Aug-20 Aug-19 % Chg MIAX Exchange Group 12.19% 10.31% 18.3% 11.41% 6.8% 11.75% 9.90% 18.8% MIAX 4.86% 3.78% 28.4% 4.85% 0.1% 4.66% 3.97% 17.5% MIAX PEARL 4.09% 5.77% -29.2% 4.14% -1.2% 4.64% 5.39% -14.0% MIAX Emerald 3.24% 0.75% 333.0% 2.42% 34.0% 2.45% 0.54% 357.6%

Other news and achievements include:

MIAX PEARL

Announced that its proposed rule filing to provide for the trading of equity securities under the MIAX PEARL exchange license has been approved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Trading on MIAX PEARL Equities, MIH's first equities exchange, is expected to begin on September 25, 2020 .

MIAX Exchange Group

New daily market share record

15.29% market share on September 2, 2020

MIH

Jointly announced with the Minneapolis Grain Exchange, Inc. (MGEX) that the parties have entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger under which MIH has agreed to acquire MGEX following a demutualization of MGEX by its members.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020, subject to MGEX membership approval and customary closing conditions including certain regulatory approvals.

About MIH and the MIAX Exchange Group

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) is the parent holding company of Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX PEARL) and MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald and together with MIAX and MIAX PEARL, the MIAX Exchange Group), three options trading exchanges. MIH also owns a controlling interest in the Bermuda Stock Exchange.

MIAX, MIAX PEARL and MIAX Emerald options exchanges leverage the MIAX Exchange Group's industry-leading technology and infrastructure to provide their member firms with traditional pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX), maker-taker pricing and price-time allocation (MIAX PEARL) market structures, and a hybrid market structure with maker-taker pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX Emerald).

MIAX Options serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

The MIAX Exchange Group's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, NJ, with additional offices located in Miami, FL.

To learn more about MIH and the MIAX Exchange Group visit www.MIAXOptions.com.

