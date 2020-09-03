Anzeige
WKN: A1XFSU ISIN: GB00BK1PKQ95 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIDELITY EUROPEAN VALUES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIDELITY EUROPEAN VALUES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
03.09.2020 | 17:40
Fidelity European Values Plc - Total Voting Rights

London, September 3

3 September 2020

FIDELITY EUROPEAN VALUES PLC

LEI: 549300UC0QPP7Y0W8056

TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

This announcement is made in accordance with DTR 5.6.

During the month of August 2020, Fidelity European Values PLC did not repurchase any ordinary shares into Treasury or for cancellation.

No ordinary shares were issued.

As at 31 August 2020, Fidelity European Values PLC's issued share capital consisted of 416,447,910 ordinary shares. This figure also includes 4,981,861 ordinary shares held in Treasury, which attract no voting rights; therefore, the total number of voting rights in Fidelity European Values PLC is 411,466,049.

The above figure (411,466,049) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Fidelity European Values PLC under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Natalia De Sousa

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 837846

© 2020 PR Newswire
