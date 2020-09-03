WISeKey Cybersecurity and WISeID Identity and Data Protection Increasingly in Demand to Authenticate and Secure Remote Work digitalbydefault

Companies must act quickly to mitigate the cybersecurity risks created by a sudden shift to remote work caused by the pandemic.

The new work behaviors induced from the global lockdown situation are generating new challenges to the companies' IT organizations

Geneva, Switzerland - September 3, 2020: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity and IoT company, today announced that its WISeID platform, through WISeID Cloud and CloudSign features, provides new ways to secure cloud interactions and mitigate online security risks associated with COVID-19 shutdown.

As a consequence of the current situation, most companies and organizations are finding an urgent need to adapt themselves to a new reality where professional interactions with customers and among employees must happen electronically. This means that business processes related in traditional supports like paper documents need to be quickly adapted to be based on electronic documents. Nevertheless, this must be done properly in order not to weaken then business process and introduce new security risks.

Electronic signatures are being perceived finally as a need to ensure that the electronic documents being managed now remotely have the same legal validity than the paper documents, either if it's an external transaction like a contract or an invoice, or an internal transaction like an expense report or a vacation request.

Also, companies are now confronting the needs to use cloud services, in such a way that applications and documents that were managed before in the internal network, now need to be accessed from the internet by teleworkers, but this access must be done without compromising the security of the data, nor the privacy of the users. For this, companies are now looking carefully to their cloud strategy, and searching for cloud providers that ensure high security and data sovereignty.

WISeKey is now proposing a new set of cloud capabilities into its WISeID platform, providing new ways to secure cloud interactions. Users can benefit from the WISeID Cloud features to securely store confidential documents on a personal cloud area and share with other WISeID users, and at the same time eliminates risks for eavesdropping and privacy loss. Additionally, the new CloudSign feature enables the signature of documents on the cloud, truly enabling companies to dematerialize their electronic transactions and eliminate the need to manage internal paper documents, while assuring the full legal validity.

"The new work behaviors induced from the global lockdown situation are generating new challenges to the companies' IT organizations. The big question is how to bring corporate data security to the employees' homes. As staffs are starting to return to their offices as countries begin to ease COVID-19-induced lockdowns and lift stay-at-home orders, uncertainty related to the pandemic still lingers. As consequence, many organizations are choosing to maintain semi-remote, virtual workplaces over the next 12 to 18 months and in some cases permanently and are becoming digital by default," indicated Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey.

WISeID is based on the WISeKey/OISTE Root of Trust and integrates innovative technologies to distribute the identity attributes and build federated ecosystems. The WISeID web services and Mobile Applications are available for download and use. Several offers, such as digital certificates to secure the email or the strong authentication capabilities are offered free of charge, while others require a business subscription, in order to get full access to validated identities and document signature capabilities. For more information visit https://wiseid.com .

For decades, WISeKey has been one of the very few recognized providers of hardware and software first-in-class digital security solutions for cybercrime protection, people and object identification and authentication. The company has been designing secure chips which are massively used in highly sensitive applications such as banking, national ID or PayTV. Therefore, most of these chips are certified to Common Criteria EAL5+, one of the highest government grade security certifications.

WISeKey put all these technologies at disposition of our customers to support them in the "digital transformation" that new situations like the COVID19 Pandemic is accelerating.

To learn more about WISeKey and its security solutions, visit WISeKey.com .

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today's Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

