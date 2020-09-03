

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Social media giant Facebook Inc. (FB) has announced that it will not accept any new political ads in the week before the election.



CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg announced additional steps the company is taking to secure the integrity of the US elections.



Facebook will not accept new political ads in the week before the election. It will remove posts that claim that people will get COVID-19 if they take part in voting. Facebook will also attach a link to authoritative information about the coronavirus to posts that might use COVID-19 to discourage voting.



The company said it will attach an informational label to content that seeks to delegitimize the outcome of the election or discuss the legitimacy of voting methods, for example, by claiming that lawful methods of voting will lead to fraud.



Facebook also said if any candidate or campaign tries to declare victory before the final results are in, then it will add a label to posts directing people to the official results from Reuters and the National Election Pool.



'The US elections are just two months away, and with Covid-19 affecting communities across the country, I'm concerned about the challenges people could face when voting. I'm also worried that with our nation so divided and election results potentially taking days or even weeks to be finalized, there could be an increased risk of civil unrest across the country,' Zuckerberg wrote on his Facebook page.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FACEBOOK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de