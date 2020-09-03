Talisman Casualty Insurance Company: Talisman Casualty Insurance Offers Help to Businesses on How to Avoid a Claim Involving a Lawsuit

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2020 / Talisman Casualty Insurance Company, a protected cell captive insurance company in Las Vegas, Nevada, has revealed that they have a Talisman Casualty suit avoidance program where they can offer help to businesses on how to avoid claims involving lawsuits. This is because when businesses take part in the company's cell captive insurance business model, the efficient claims processing tends to prevent lawsuits arising from claims.

A spokesperson for Talisman Casualty Insurance Company says, "The Talisman Casualty lawsuits avoidance strategies are to use claims technology that substantially boosts the efficiency of the claims process because it can be streamlined within the cell, providing participants a high level of service. Participants in the cell captive are owners, and the close relationship between the insured participant and claims professionals allows for quicker response and resolution to claims which could lead to litigation."

Talisman Casualty Insurance Company is popular because of its ability to offer innovative solutions including access to global reinsurance markets. It is also one of the leading markets for the rising number of pet care professional business owners who are having difficulties in finding insurance coverage that is specifically tailor fitted to their requirements from standard insurance companies.

The protected cell captive program can offer a peace of mind to dog walkers and pet sitters, who face a lot of difficulties earning the trust of customers, by being able to manage their business risks at a cost that still allows them to remain competitive. The coverage options of the cell captive program provides them with flexibility as their business changes.

Meanwhile, dog trainers, who either train their own dogs who may then be used for detection or police work or offer their services to dog owners, may also benefit from the pet professional program of Talisman Casualty Insurance Company because of the availability of coverage options that are usually not available through standard business owner insurance policies.

The pet professional program offered by Talisman Casualty Insurance Company offers coverage for a wide range of pet professionals, ranging from groomers to boarders, doggy daycares, agility clubs, hunting clubs, breeders, and pooper scoopers. Protected cell captive insurance offers the coverage flexibility that is required by a quickly growing industry sector.

Talisman Casualty Insurance Company also offers a marine program which provides maritime employers liability, comprehensive general liability, hull coverage, and protection & indemnity with admission into the program cell. The basic philosophy of the marine program is to establish long term relationships with maritime clients and to develop a comprehensive understanding of their business, their risk management strategies, and the business projections to ensure that the insurance coverage provided will always match the business' exposure to risk.

As such, choosing insureds is carefully done while the choice of claims adjusters and other service providers is focused on ensuring efficient and effective client service.

Meanwhile, program risk selection begins with accounts that are familiar to the group and this will require the development of partnerships with the insureds who have shown effective management and safety practices.

The spokesperson says, "The marine market continues to be under pressure to lower cost in order to stay competitive. Captive insurance will undoubtedly provide the flexibility that readjusting risk management methods and costs will require."

The maritime employers liability insurance policy offers coverage for the insured's employees while they are working on non-owned or operated marine vessels. Hull insurance coverage offers protection against damage to the covered marine vessel. The protection and indemnity coverage is for all kinds of maritime liability risks related to the operation of a marine vessel, other than what is covered by a workers compensation policy and the collision clause under the hull coverage insurance policy.

Commercial general liability insurance is for the protection of business owners against claims of liability due to property damage, bodily injury, and personal & advertising injury which is also known as slander and false advertising.

Those who are interested in the Talisman Casualty lawsuit avoidance and other programs may want to check out the Talisman Casualty Insurance Company website, or contact them on the telephone or through email.

