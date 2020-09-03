Leading Veterinary Professional Dr. Anthony S. Johnson Spotlighted in New Exclusive Interview with Inspirery

Dr. Anthony S. Johnson, DVM, DACVECC, a leading veterinary professional and current Medical Director of the Veterinary Information Network (VIN), has been spotlighted in a new exclusive interview with Inspirery.

PLAINFIELD, IL / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2020 / The interview, which was published on August 27, 2020, can be found here on the official site. Inspirery features exclusive and in-depth interviews with accomplished entrepreneurs and executives from around the world.

The interview covered a broad range of business-related topics, including how Dr. Anthony S. Johnson launched his highly successful career in the veterinary profession, how he currently generates revenue, how he acquired his very first customer, and what marketing and new customer acquisition strategies are generating the most impact and return on investment.

In addition, Dr. Anthony S. Johnson provided insights on what he attributes his success to, what he believes the future holds for his business, what the toughest decision he's made in the last few months was, what advice he would give his younger self, and whether he would be willing to be a mentor to those aspiring to enter or establish themselves in the veterinary emergency and critical care field. Not surprising to anyone who knows him and his generous nature, he responded to this request with an emphatic yes.

Dr. Anthony S. Johnson also listed four business books that have inspired him over the years: Blue Ocean Strategy by Renée Mauborgne and W. Chan Kim, How Doctors Think by Jerome Groopman, The Checklist Manifesto by Atul Gawande, and Thinking, Fast and Slow by Daniel Kahneman. He also shared his enthusiasm about entering his 13th year of teaching an acclaimed and popular online class for new graduate veterinarians, which focuses on the basics of emergency room medicine.

"I have always enjoyed teaching, and am proud of the online course and the thousands of veterinarians that we have helped educate over the years," commented Dr. Anthony S. Johnson, who between 2009 and 2014 served as a Clinical Assistant Professor at Purdue University's College of Veterinary Medicine, where he taught a wide range of undergraduate, graduate and professional-level courses. "I believe that I have a duty and responsibility to give back to the profession by sharing my knowledge and experiences. The field of veterinary medicine is dynamic, and there are many exciting developments on the horizon driven by technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning."

About Dr. Anthony S. Johnson

Dr. Anthony S. Johnson DVM, DACVECC, is a leading veterinary professional and educator who has filled a myriad of executive-level roles in veterinary centers across the U.S., including Critical Care Specialist, Emergency Department Head, and Co-Head. Currently, he is the Medical Director of the Veterinary Information Network (VIN). Dr. Johnson and his family recently relocated to the Chicago area from Carmel, Indiana. Known for his big smile, open heart, and wonderful sense of humor, when he is not working or spending time with his wife and their three children, Dr. Anthony S. Johnson enjoys occasional forays into woodworking, cooking, wine, reading, and writing. For more information about Anthony S. Johnson, please visit: https://anthonysjohnson.net/

