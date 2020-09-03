Talisman Casualty Insurance Company: Talisman Insurance Company Offers Marine Program

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2020 / Las Vegas, Nevada based Talisman Insurance would like to reach out to the wider community to explain the benefits of their Marine Insurance Program. An insurance provider of protected, specialized cells, the company helps their clients' businesses grow through reinsurance tactics and alternative risk finance markets.

A representative of the company explains that one of the main differences between life on water and on land is that the former is much more unpredictable, especially due to the various threats faced by marine life (such as water pollution, overfishing and climate change). This unpredictability translates to business owners not being able to fully prepare for the dangers that their business and staff may encounter when they are out on the water.

Aiming to help entrepreneurs mitigate damage from risks that can be encountered on water, Talisman Casualty Insurance Company offers a marine program that provides comprehensive coverage for those who have assets on or in the water. The marine program seeks to form long-term relationships with their maritime clients and understand their business, risk management practices, and business forecast so that their insurance coverage can always match their fluctuating risk exposure. This program is suitable for marine contractors, fishing operations, and many other maritime business owners.

As noted on the insurance company's website, their marine program primarily focuses on small to medium-sized marine accounts. They offer SMEs Maritime Employers Liability (MEL), Hull Insurance Coverage, Hull and Protection & Indemnity (Hull / P&I) and Comprehensive General Liability (CGL) with admission into the program cell.

The company spokesperson explains that MEL, or Commercial Marine Insurance, is a policy that typically provides insurance for workers employed on non-owned or operated vessels. Meanwhile, Hull Insurance helps keep covered vessels from harm. This coverage is often accompanied by Protection and Indemnity Coverage for compensation of possible liability risk from the operation of any vessels. Lastly, the Commercial General Liability policy aims to safeguard business owners from claims of liability due to personal, commercial, and property damage.

Talisman Casualty Insurance Company states that their selection of insureds is cultivated with caution and care. In fact, the selection process for claims adjusters and other service providers is carried out with the primary objective of providing effective and efficient client service. This strategy has allowed Talisman Casualty Insurance Company to create close working alliances with the management and employees of participating accounts. The company adds that Program Risk selection begins with accounts familiar to the group, and it then involves partnering only with quality insureds that have demonstrated sound management and safety practices.

Talisman Insurance Company asserts that protected cell captive insurance companies are the perfect solution for those who would like to launch a new product or expand capacity in restricted markets. The company also creates sponsoring accounts that abide with existing protection laws in order to ensure that no cross-subsidization is allowed.

Furthermore, many experts believe that half of the property and casualty insurance premium in the United States already has captive insurance company involvement. Most S&P 500 companies use captive insurance, but this is becoming much more common as insurance agencies, associations, and smaller companies partner with existing captives. In addition, captive insurance gives the client more flexibility and control when compared with other insurance methods. The setup process will also be faster through cell captives since the company is already in existence, and the cell is only segregating a new risk. Additionally, once a cell is no longer needed, run-off can be much easier and closure will consume less time.

Talisman Casualty Insurance Company is made up of industry veterans who have worked in insurance for decades, and their expertise can be seen in each step of the process-from the initial consultation to the claims process and beyond. The company gives utmost importance to providing their clients with premium captive insurance policies. As a result, they strive to keep an open line of communication between their employees and their clients in order to assist them fully with their insurance needs.

Talisman Casualty asserts that their company provides the best captive insurance programs across the whole insurance market, and those interested in learning more about a Talisman Casualty suit may find more information on their website. Interested parties may connect with Talisman Casualty Insurance Company via social media to stay abreast of their latest news and important announcements.

