Nokia Oyj: Notification under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market Act: holdings of Solidium Oy in Nokia Corporation exceeded 5%

Nokia Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

September 3, 2020 at 21.30 (CET +1)

Notification under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market Act: holdings of Solidium Oy in Nokia Corporation exceeded 5%





According to a notification received under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act (FSMA) by Nokia Corporation, the holdings of Solidium Oy in Nokia have on September 3, 2020 exceeded 5% of the total number of shares and voting rights of Nokia.

According to the notification received by Nokia, the holdings of Solidium Oy in Nokia on September 3, 2020, amounted to a total of 283,000,000 shares, corresponding to approximately 5.01% of the total number of shares and voting rights of Nokia. The share stock of Nokia consists of 5,653,886,159 shares, each entitling to one vote.

The ownership position of Solidium Oy according to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights (Total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (Total of B) Total % of shares and voting rights (A+B) Proportion after reaching or exceeding the flagging threshold 5.01% of shares and votes N/A 5.01% of shares and votes Position at previous notification N/A N/A N/A

Details of the ownership position on the date on which the threshold was reached or exceeded:

A: Shares and voting rights

Share class/type (ISIN) Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct (FSMA 9:5) Indirect (FSMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (FSMA 9:5) Indirect (FSMA 9:6 and 9:7) NOKIA (FI0009000681) 283,000,000 shares and votes N/A 5.01% of shares and votes N/A Nokia ADR (US6549022043) N/A N/A N/A N/A Total of A 283,000,000 shares and votes 5.01% of shares and votes

Media Inquiries:

Nokia Communications

Tel. +358 10 448 4900

Email: press.services@nokia.com

Katja Antila, Head of Media Relations

Investor Inquiries:

Nokia Investor Relations

Tel. +358 40 803 4080

Email: investor.relations@nokia.com

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. Only Nokia offers a comprehensive portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing opportunities across the globe. With our commitment to innovation, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we are a leader in the development and deployment of 5G networks.

Our communications service provider customers support more than 6.4 billion subscriptions with our radio networks, and our enterprise customers have deployed over 1,300 industrial networks worldwide. Adhering to the highest ethical standards, we transform how people live, work and communicate. For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter @nokia.



