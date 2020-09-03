Anzeige
Freitag, 04.09.2020
Sofort handeln! Börsengang des direkten Nachbarn macht schnelle Neubewertung wahrscheinlich!
WKN: 903815 ISIN: US9675901006 Ticker-Symbol: ZMX 
Frankfurt
03.09.20
14:42 Uhr
0,535 Euro
+0,125
+30,49 %
03.09.2020
WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint to Present at the 9th Annual Gateway Conference on September 9, 2020

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2020 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, Identity Management and Digital Billing & Analytics solutions, has been invited to present at the 9th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held virtually on September 9-10, 2020.

WidePoint's management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 9th at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@gatewayir.com.

About the Gateway Conference

The 9th Annual Gateway Conference is an invite-only conference presented by Gateway Investor Relations, a full-service financial communications firm. The conference was created to bring together the most compelling companies with the nation's top institutional investors and analysts. This year's event features a long list of companies from a number of growth industries, including technology, business and financial services, consumer, digital media, clean technology and life sciences. The format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via company presentations, Q&A sessions and one-on-one meetings. Follow the Gateway Conference on Twitter and join the conversation using the GatewayIRConference hashtag. For more information, visit gatewayir.com/conference.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY) is a leading provider of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions, including telecom management, mobile management, identity management, and digital billing and analytics. For more information, visit widepoint.com.

Investor Relations:

Gateway Investor Relations
Matt Glover or Charlie Schumacher
949-574-3860
WYY@gatewayir.com

SOURCE: WidePoint Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/604725/WidePoint-to-Present-at-the-9th-Annual-Gateway-Conference-on-September-9-2020

