

SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - Broadcom Limited (AVGO) announced a profit for third quarter that fell from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $614 million, or $1.45 per share. This compares with $715 million, or $1.71 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Broadcom Limited reported adjusted earnings of $2.44 billion or $5.40 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $5.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $5.82 billion from $5.52 billion last year.



Broadcom Limited earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $2.44 Bln. vs. $2.28 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $5.40 vs. $5.16 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $5.24 -Revenue (Q3): $5.82 Bln vs. $5.52 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $6.250 - $6.550 Bln



