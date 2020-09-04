Gamehost Inc.: Gamehost Casinos to Reopen Table Games

Not intended for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the U.S.

RED DEER, AB / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2020 / Gamehost Inc. ('Gamehost', the 'Company') (TSX:GH) Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health announced this afternoon that restrictions on opening tables games will be lifted for September 4, 2020. No limits have been placed on the number of table gaming seats that can be reopened provided the appropriate protective equipment is in place and physical distancing can be accommodated.

Gamehost is now completing final health and safety preparations and issuing recall notices to laid-off staff. Table play requires the scheduling and participation of an eligible charity group with a valid gaming license issued by Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis ("AGLC"). The Company is working with the AGLC and charity groups to resume table play at Deerfoot Inn & Casino on September 5, 2020, at Great northern Casino on September 11, 2020, and at Boomtown Casino on September 11, 2020. Poker tables will remain temporarily closed at Great Northern Casino and Boomtown Casino while additional health and safety measures including experiential staff training is completed. The Company expects resumption of poker play at these two locations shortly after September 11, 2020.

We are excited to welcome back our valued gaming staff and table game patrons. As with our earlier resumption of slot play, the Company commits to providing a safe work environment for our staff and healthy and positive entertainment experience for our customers.

Gamehost is a corporation established under the laws of the Province of Alberta. The Company's operations are all located in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Operations of the Company include the Boomtown Casino in Ft. McMurray, the Great Northern Casino, Service Plus Inns & Suites and Encore Suites hotels as well as a strip mall all located in Grande Prairie. The Company has a 91% controlling interest in Deerfoot Inn & Casino Inc. which operates the Deerfoot Inn & Casino in S.E. Calgary.

Gamehost common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol GH. For more information, visit www.gamehost.ca. Complete disclosure of the Company can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

