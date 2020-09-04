INVISTA's technology and licensing group, INVISTA Performance Technologies (IPT), and SASA Polyester Sanayi A.S. (SASA) reached an agreement on Aug. 25 for the license of IPT's P8 process technology for SASA's PTA project in Adana, Turkey.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200903005901/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

With an annual PTA production capacity of 1.5 million tonnes, this would be the largest single-stream design capacity licensed by INVISTA. Built on the demonstrated performance of IPT's P8 technology platform, the variable cost, capital productivity and environmental performance of this PTA plant is expected to set new benchmarks within the industry.

Ibrahim Erdemoglu, SASA's chairman, said, "SASA will continue to invest in polyester to position itself as the leading polyester producer after China and India. This agreement will enable self-sufficiency in PTA, terminating all PTA imports into Turkey. This is also the first step of SASA's investment in petrochemicals with more investment in polyester, PTA and MEG to follow in Adana's Yumurtalik district."

Mike Pickens, IPT president, said, "Our companies have a long history of cooperation dating back to 1974, when SASA licensed IPT's polyester technology. We are honoured that our industry-leading P8 PTA technology has been selected by SASA. The signing of this license agreement has great significance in terms of long-term collaboration between SASA and IPT."

IPT's industry-leading PTA technology, including its latest version of P8 technology, is available as a license package from IPT. For more information, please visit the IPT website at www.ipt.invista.com.

About INVISTA:

From the fibers in your carpet to the plastic in your automobiles, INVISTA's commitment to continuous improvement has led its employees to develop some of the most durable, versatile polymers and fibers in the world. A subsidiary of Koch Industries since 2004, INVISTA brings to market the proprietary ingredients for nylon 6,6 and recognized brands including STAINMASTER, CORDURA and ANTRON. INVISTA also offers specialty chemical intermediates and process technologies. See the bigger picture at INVISTA.com.

About SASA:

SASA is a leading producer in the world for polyester staple fibers, filament yarns, polyester-based and specialty polymers and intermediates (DMT). Combining and blending a leadership responsibility in industry with a powerful technical inheritance and a high production capacity, SASA successfully manages the whole process from design to production and distribution. SASA began its activities in the polyester sector in 1966.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200903005901/en/

Contacts:

Kim Conlee

Kim.Conlee@INVISTA.com