Mtrax: MTRAX Token, first listed on the global exchange LATOKEN on the 10th

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2020 / The blockchain-based MTRAX Token will be officially listed on the global cryptocurrency exchange LATOKEN on the 10th.

The "MTRAX" project provides a way for all stakeholders involved in the supply chain of mineral resources to identify and effectively manage the risks scattered throughout the supply chain of mineral resources. These stakeholders include miners, smelters and processors transporters and importers and intermediate and final manufacturers.

The MTRAX platform provides an integrated, protected, and traceable MTRAX Mineral Ecosystem where stakeholders participate and record the flow of mineral data on the blockchain. For this purpose, MTRAX started to build a technology infrastructure based on Hyperledger Fabric .

The MTRAX platform abstracts encryption mechanisms and protocols for ensuring transparency of transactions through smart contracts, validating data and issuing public certificates, and protecting data that requires security between specific users.

An MTRAX official said, "By issuing our own cryptocurrency MTRAX token for participants to receive fair incentives according to their contribution to the development of the MTRAX ecosystem, and by designing a token economy to create a virtuous cycle mineral ecosystem, MTRAX will promote widespread participation of stakeholders in the MTRAX Mineral Ecosystem"

He added, "With this listing of LATOKEN on the global exchange, MTRAX will devote all its energy toward carrying out a wide range of activities both internally and externallyto support and sustain the MTRAX Mineral Ecosystem development."



For the more information contact:

Name: KY Ahn(Marcelo)

Position: President

E-mail: m.ahn@mtrax.io

SOURCE: Mtrax

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/604783/MTRAX-Token-first-listed-on-the-global-exchange-LATOKEN-on-the-10th