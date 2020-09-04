Crypto.com Debuts French Version of App and Exchange

More Languages Coming Soon

HONG KONG, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Crypto.com introduced the French version of the Crypto.com App and Crypto.com Exchange, advancing the company's mission of accelerating the world's transition to cryptocurrency.

Since rolling out the Crypto.com Card to 31 European markets in April of this year, Crypto.com has seen strong user growth throughout the continent. The Crypto.com App has reached top 50 in the Finance category in France, Italy, Spain and the UK where its popularity continues to grow thanks to unrivaled benefits: competitive rates, unprecedented cashback rewards when shopping with the Crypto.com card, and the ability to purchase Gift Cards using crypto for top brands throughout Europe. The team has bolstered its regulatory compliance within the complex payments and crypto ecosystem and launched local Telegram communities supporting most EU languages for better access to instant feedback and support.

Eric Anziani, COO of Crypto.com, said, "We're excited to launch the first local-language version of our App and Exchange in French, bringing us one step closer to fulfilling our vision of accelerating the world's transition to cryptocurrency. There's a vibrant Francophone crypto community, especially in the fast-growing DeFi space; France is also home to great innovators and partners like Ledger. Expect to see more local language versions of our App and Exchange soon, as we work to put cryptocurrency in every wallet."

French language versions of both the Crypto.com App and Crypto.com Exchange will be available immediately. Crypto.com will provide community support via its dedicated French-language Telegram channel: https://t.me/Cryptocom_FR

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 on a simple belief: it's a basic human right for everyone to control their money, data and identity. With over 3 million users on its platform today, Crypto.com provides a powerful alternative to traditional financial services, turning its vision of "cryptocurrency in every wallet" into reality, one customer at a time. Crypto.com is built on a solid foundation of security, privacy and compliance and is the first cryptocurrency company in the world to have ISO/IEC 27701:2019, CCSS Level 3, ISO27001:2013 and PCI:DSS 3.2.1, Level 1 compliance. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 500+ strong team. For more information, please visit www.crypto.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/888271/Crypto_Logo.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1249069/Crypto_French_App.jpg