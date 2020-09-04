VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: FY 2019-2020 growth and profitability targets raised

4 September 2020. Vente-Unique.com, a European specialist in online furniture sales, today announces that it has raised its financial targets for the 2019-2020 financial year ending on 30 September 2020.

Targeting revenue growth of over 20%

Vente-Unique.com posted 18% revenue growth for the first 9 months of its financial year, driven by an excellent third quarter (up 45%). The upswing in growth was made possible by skilful management of the logistics chains, a central focus of corporate strategy, and the digital transformation of the European furniture market, which has been accelerated by the shortcomings of a number of traditional store chains, particularly in France.

This strong momentum was sustained throughout the summer, prompting Vente-Unique.com to raise its full-year growth target for the second time. Having raised its initial double-digit growth target to over 15%, the Company now aims to exceed 20% growth for the financial year.

EBITDA margin expected to exceed 7%

Vente-Unique.com is thereby reaping the full benefits of its logistics optimisation drive, the final globalisation phase of which was successfully completed on 1 July 2020. This process aimed at maximising quality and end-customer satisfaction is a key milestone in the Company's development. Notwithstanding its impact on H1 2019-2020 profit margins (EBITDA margin[1] 4.7% versus 7.4% in H1 2018-2019), the initiative will spark a virtuous circle of growth.

Vente-Unique.com now aims to outperform last year's EBITDA margin of 7.1% by achieving double-digit profit margins in H2 2019-2020.

This goal is in keeping with the Company's balanced business model combining growth and profitability.

[1] EBITDA = earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation

