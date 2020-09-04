Anzeige
Freitag, 04.09.2020
Ad-hoc: Soeben Rekordzahlen veröffentlicht! Folgt jetzt der Mega-Turnaround?
04.09.2020 | 08:04
Ananda Developments Plc - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

London, September 3

4 September 2020

ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC

("Ananda" or the "Company")

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Ananda Developments plc announces that Notice convening the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") for 13.00 on 30 September 2020 is being sent to shareholders in the Company today.

In light of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and the social distancing measures in place, shareholders will not be able to attend the AGM in person. The AGM will proceed as a 'virtual closed meeting', attended by a share-holding Director and one other shareholder who, together, are able to form a quorum. Shareholders who wish to submit questions to the Directors of the Company may do so by emailing Jeremy Sturgess-Smith on jss@anandadevelopments.com. The answers to appropriate questions will be posted on the Company's website following the AGM.

-Ends-

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC
Chief Executive Officer
Melissa Sturgess

Investor Relations
Jeremy Sturgess-Smith		+44 (0)7717 573 235
ir@anandadevelopments.com
PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMTED
Corporate Finance
Mark Anwyl
Allie Feuerlein

Corporate Broking
Lucy Williams
Duncan Vasey		+44 (0)20 7469 0930
CELICOURT COMMUNICATIONS
Mark Antelme
Ollie Mills		+44 (0)20 7520 9266

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

