Ananda Developments Plc - Notice of AGM
PR Newswire
London, September 3
4 September 2020
ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC
("Ananda" or the "Company")
Notice of Annual General Meeting
Ananda Developments plc announces that Notice convening the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") for 13.00 on 30 September 2020 is being sent to shareholders in the Company today.
In light of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and the social distancing measures in place, shareholders will not be able to attend the AGM in person. The AGM will proceed as a 'virtual closed meeting', attended by a share-holding Director and one other shareholder who, together, are able to form a quorum. Shareholders who wish to submit questions to the Directors of the Company may do so by emailing Jeremy Sturgess-Smith on jss@anandadevelopments.com. The answers to appropriate questions will be posted on the Company's website following the AGM.
-Ends-
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
|ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC
Chief Executive Officer
Melissa Sturgess
Investor Relations
Jeremy Sturgess-Smith
|+44 (0)7717 573 235
ir@anandadevelopments.com
|PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMTED
Corporate Finance
Mark Anwyl
Allie Feuerlein
Corporate Broking
Lucy Williams
Duncan Vasey
|+44 (0)20 7469 0930
|CELICOURT COMMUNICATIONS
Mark Antelme
Ollie Mills
|+44 (0)20 7520 9266
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.