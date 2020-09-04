Q-linea installs the first ASTar system at Uppsala University Hospital

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Q-linea AB (publ) (OMX: QLINEA), today announced that an ASTar instrument is now being used for beta testing at Uppsala University Hospital and that the hospital will participate in the company's European pivotal clinical study.

Following this spring's collaboration with the laboratory for clinical microbiology at Uppsala University Hospital, Q-linea has now installed an ASTar instrument for evaluation at the hospital for the upcoming pivotal clinical study.

"It is an important step for us that ASTar now will be evaluated in a real laboratory environment by a potential customer. Uppsala University Hospital is precisely the type of larger hospital for which ASTar is designed. Our collaboration during the spring and summer has worked excellently and we are very happy that they will participate in the upcoming study. The interest in testing ASTar has been great from several hospitals and it feels really positive that Uppsala University Hospital will be the first hospital to evaluate ASTar.", said Jonas Jarvius, CEO of Q-linea.

Q-linea plans to begin the prospective performance study, with 80 to 100 patients, in the fall of 2020. The results of the study will be part of the documentation in the ongoing process for CE-IVD approval prior to the market launch of ASTar. The study will be conducted internally at Q-linea, at Uppsala University Hospital and at one to two additional sites.

For more information, please contact:

Jonas Jarvius, CEO, Q-linea AB

Jonas.Jarvius@qlinea.com,

+46 (0)70-323 77 60

Anders Lundin, CFO, Q-linea AB

Anders.Lundin@qlinea.com

+46 (0)70-600 15 20

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:00 CET on September 4, 2020.

About Q-linea

Q-linea is an innovative infection diagnostics company that primarily develops instruments and disposables for rapid and reliable infection diagnostics. Our vision is to help save lives by ensuring antibiotics continue to be an effective treatment for future generations. Q-linea develops and delivers preferred solutions for healthcare providers, enabling them to accurately diagnose and treat infectious disease in the shortest possible time. The company's lead product ASTar is a fully automated instrument for antibiotic susceptibility testing (AST), giving a susceptibility profile within six hours directly from a positive blood culture. For more information, please visit www.qlinea.com.

