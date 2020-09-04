World High Life PLC: World High Life Investment Strategy Update

Love Hemp momentum provides World High Life team with the opportunity to focus investment attention on innovative applications for medicinal cannabis, including synthetics, CBD, and Hemp

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2020 / World High Life Plc (AQSE:LIFE)(OTCQB:WRHLF) ("World High Life" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, in accordance with the Company's investment strategy, and building upon momentum from its wholly owned subsidiary, London based Love Hemp Limited ("Love Hemp"), the Company is now actively considering investment targets in the medicinal cannabis space, including new technologies and synthetic cannabinoids with potential for wide applications in multiple jurisdictions.

"There are compelling opportunities to achieve our mandate, improving quality of life and wellness through innovations in medicinal cannabis, synthetic pharmaceutical derivatives, CBD and Hemp, with a number of investment opportunities that our team is actively pursuing," noted Mr. David Stadnyk, World High Life CEO.

World High Life Investment Strategy Highlights

Building on Love Hemp's continued growth, World High Life leadership is seeking new strategic investments in the medicinal cannabis sector, including pharmaceutical applications

Potential areas of interest include new technologies, synthetic cannabinoids, CBD, and Hemp, where they can be applied to scale globally

Within this scope, the Company intends to invest in and scale innovative, early stage, uses of cannabinoids, which have existing approvals in place to benefit patients/users

"The Love Hemp team is doing terrific work, advancing its business model under difficult circumstances, due to COVID-19, and growing on many fronts. That momentum has allowed our World High Life team to become more active on the investment side of our business as we see tremendous opportunities, especially in the cannabinoid pharmaceutical space," added Mr. Stadnyk.

