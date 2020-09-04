Den 24 mars 2020 observationsnoterades aktierna i MOMENT GROUP AB ("Bolaget") med hänvisning till en väsentlig osäkerhet kring emittentens finansiella situation. Den 27 augusti 2020 offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information om att en ledamot i Bolagets styrelse valt att lämna sitt uppdrag och att styrelsens sammansättning därmed avviker från vad som föreskrivs i Svensk kod för bolagsstyrning. Enligt gällande regelverk för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents finansiella instrument observationsnoteras om emittenten inte uppfyller noteringskraven och bristen bedöms som väsentlig. Med ovanstående bakgrund har Nasdaq Stockholm AB beslutat att uppdatera observationsnoteringen för aktierna i MOMENT GROUP AB (MOMENT, ISIN-kod SE0000680902, orderboks-ID 32720). On March 24, 2020, the shares in MOMENT GROUP AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. On August 27, 2020, the Company published a press release with information that a member of the Company's Board has chosen to resign and that the composition of the Board thus deviates from what is prescribed in the Swedish Code of Corporate Governance. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's financial instruments may be given observation status if the the Issuer fails to satisfy the Admission Requirements and the failure is deemed to be significant. With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to update the observation status for the shares of MOMENT GROUP AB (publ) (MOMENT, ISIN code SE0000680902, order book ID 32720). För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Issuer Surveillance, 08-405 60 00. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Bolagsövervakningen, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.