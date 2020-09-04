DJ JSC Halyk Bank: Changes to the Management Board of JSC Halyk Bank

JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK) JSC Halyk Bank: Changes to the Management Board of JSC Halyk Bank 04-Sep-2020 / 08:56 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Changes to the Management Board of JSC Halyk Bank As per the resolution of the Board of Directors of JSC Halyk Bank (hereinafter - the 'Bank'), starting from 1 September 2020 the powers of Ms. Zhannat Satubaldina as a member of the Management Board were terminated. About Halyk Bank Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading financial services group, operating across a variety of segments, including retail, SME & corporate banking, insurance, leasing, brokerage and asset management. Halyk Bank has been listed on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange since 1998, on the London Stock Exchange since 2006 and Astana International Exchange since October 2019. With total assets of KZT 9,731.2 bn as at 30 June 2020, Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading lender. The Bank has the largest customer base and broadest branch network in Kazakhstan, with 621 branches and outlets across the country. The Bank operates in Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. For more information on Halyk Bank, please visit https://www.halykbank.com [1] - ENDS - For further information, please contact: Mira Kassenova +7 727 259 04 30 MiraK@halykbank.kz Margulan Tanirtayev +7 727 259 04 53 MargulanT@halykbank.kz ISIN: US46627J3023 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: HSBK Sequence No.: 83472 EQS News ID: 1127439 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=677da976dc6b3a10224eb7b4c5c9f1c5&application_id=1127439&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

