AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE (CEU) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Sep-2020 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE DEALING DATE: 03/09/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 217.5695 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11227183 CODE: CEU ISIN: LU1681042609 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CEU Sequence No.: 83498 EQS News ID: 1127503 End of Announcement EQS News Service

September 04, 2020 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)