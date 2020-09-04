On 26 August 2020 Oncology Venture reported that its PARP inhibitor stenoparib (aka 2X-121) demonstrated activity against COVID-19 in vitro. Following up on this on its 28 August earnings conference call, the company announced that it intends to advance the programme to the clinic as soon as possible and it is currently seeking financing through grants and other sources to support the programme.

