Paladigm Capital's Olzhas Zhiyenkulov Wins Two Business Worldwide Magazine 2020 CEO Awards

LONDON, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The chief executive of Paladigm Capital has received two honours in the 2020 Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards. Olzhas Zhiyenkulov was named 'Most Innovative CEO in Singapore Wealth Management Industry' & 'Financial Services CEO of the Year - Singapore' for his innovative work in the overcrowded finance space.

The Awards seek to identify and honor the Most Respected C-level executives across the globe from a variety of different sectors. The awards themselves do not focus on a company's success, as many do, but the spotlight is on the success of individuals who make the corporations tick- namely senior executives such as CEOs, Managing Directors, Directors and senior-level management. The intention is to give a worthy individual the recognition he/she deserves as well as to use their example to inspire other companies and business leaders to achieve similar success.

Based in Singapore, Paladigm Capital offers asset and wealth management, consulting and advisory services to clients in the emerging economies of Central and South-East Asia. The company is dedicated to bringing clarity to the world of finance through in-depth research, market insights and a bespoke suite of private investment, wealth management and advisory services.

As a seasoned wealth manager, Olzhas understands that buying any new product can be confusing - particularly in a saturated market - so he set out to make it easier for investors to make informed decisions. Paladigm Capital is a boutique set-up that offers best in class investment opportunities for a specific target audience by being innovative, engaging and clear about market opportunities and risks. Its extensive range of products have been designed to match client demands, by gaining a deep understanding of what each individual investor is looking to achieve.

The ability to foster strategic partnerships is a key ingredient in the company's success. Paladigm has partnered up with some of the leading technological providers in Singapore, and will shortly be launching a new product in partnership with Schroders, a global investment manager with a large presence and market leadership position in the Asia Pacific region.

The Coronavirus pandemic has taken the company on a new journey into unchartered waters, bringing with it an array of social, financial, logistical and compliance issues. Unlike many boutique wealth management companies that have failed to survive these trying times, Paladigm has managed to adapt to the challenges and continues to thrive.

Olzhas explained the secret of his success to Business Worldwide Magazine: "I learned that if you want to be the best, work with the best. We are excited about the relationships we have fostered and will continue to build meaningful collaborations in order to provide exceptional investment solutions for our investors. After all, the secret is not in reinventing the wheel but carefully applying it to achieve your destination in the most effective manner. "

To learn more about Paladigm Capital visit https://paladigm.capital/

An article on the company can be found on the BWM website:

https://www.bwmonline.com/2020/08/17/paladigm-capital-bring-clarity-to-an-overcrowded-financial-world/

Further information about the Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards 2020 visit https://www.bwmonline.com/awards/ceo-awards-2020-winners/

