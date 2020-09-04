Roxor Group Chooses 2020 Ideal Spaces as Their Online Lead Generation Tool

ASHFORD, England, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 2020, the world's leading provider of applications and enterprise solutions dedicated to interior design, space planning and furniture manufacturing, has announced an agreement with Roxor Group to implement 2020 Ideal Spaces as their online lead generation tool.

Roxor Group is one of the UK's fastest growing manufacturers and distributors of luxury bathroom products. Their success rests on market-leading brands such as Hudson Reed, Nuie, Old London, Asquiths, Bayswater and BC Designs. They have enjoyed significant growth across all brands, outpacing their competition. Roxor Group were specifically impressed with the simplicity and easy placement of core products into the customer floorplan using the guided steps in 2020 Ideal Spaces.

2020 Ideal Spaces is a cloud-based 3D space planning solution that provides an industry platform enabling omnichannel retail for consumers, home centres, retailers and manufacturers. It improves the consumer onboarding experience through every step of the buying journey, from inspiration to qualification to space planning to purchasing-resulting in higher qualified leads and conversions.

"We're looking forward to launching 2020 Ideal Spaces and excited about the possibilities that the platform will provide for our retailers and their customers," says Dave Cullen - CEO at Roxor Group. "It's been a delight to work with the 2020 team during the development stage of the project and we are eager to see the software go live to reap the benefits of what this inspirational tool will undoubtedly bring."

For more information about 2020 Ideal Spaces, visit: www.2020spaces.com/2020IdealSpaces.

About 2020

2020 helps professional designers, retailers and manufacturers in the interior design and furniture industries capture ideas, inspire innovation and streamline processes. By providing end-to-end solutions and the world's largest collection of manufacturers' catalogs, 2020 provides businesses with the software and content to be more efficient, integrated and productive. 2020 applications allow professional designers to create kitchens, bathrooms, closets and commercial offices which look as stunning on the screen as they do in reality. 2020 helps retailers to inspire the imagination of their customers and provide an on-line design and shopping experience for home projects. Our solutions for furniture and cabinet manufacturers deliver a complete manufacturing operations management capability to run their factories at maximum efficiency.

For more information, visit www.2020spaces.com.