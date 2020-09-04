

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production declined for the fifth straight month in July, albeit at a slower pace, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.



Industrial production declined a working-day adjusted 7.7 percent year-on-year in July, following a 12.2 percent decrease in June.



The effects of the economic processes caused by the coronavirus epidemic were still perceptible in this period, the agency said.



On a non-adjusted basis, industrial production decreased 8.1 percent annually in July, following a 7.8 percent fall in the preceding month.



A significant fall was observed in the manufacture of transport equipment, while the manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products grew. The manufacture of food products, beverages and tobacco products declined slightly, the agency said.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production rose 7.2 percent monthly in July, after a 17.2 percent growth in the prior month.



