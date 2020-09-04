Quttainah Medical Clinic: Dr. Adel Quttainah: Successfully Combines Cosmetic Medicine and Surgery

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2020 / Dr. Adel Quttainah is no stranger to making history. After all, before opening Quttainah Medical Center in 2016, he launched Cosmetic Surgery Clinic, making him the first to provide all cosmetic medicine and surgery under one roof in Kuwait. It's been years since then, and he is not showing signs of stopping anytime soon.

Before making a name for himself in the industry, he worked his way up to get there. Dr. Adel Quttainah received his training at the National University of Ireland, University College Cork. He then completed a five-year residency in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at McMaster University in Ontario, Canada. After graduating, he joined the University of Toronto for a Microsurgery Fellowship. He dealt mostly with breast reconstruction using free tissue transfer and perforator flaps and free muscle transfer for facial reanimation post-facial paralysis. His experience throughout this journey allowed him to learn new things and meet new people that would help him soon enough.

Because of that, Dr. Adel Quttainah went on to complete an Aesthetic Fellowship with Dr. Lloyd Carlsen in Woodbridge, Ontario, and a Clinical Research Fellowship with Dr. James Bain at the Hamilton General Hospital in Ontario. After this, he returned to the Middle East in 2003. He then immediately became the head at the Plastic Surgery Department at the SAAD Hospital in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia.

A few years after that, he made a move that would even further his name in the industry. He broke barriers and redefined the norm. Dr. Adel Quttainah opened a Cosmetic Surgery Clinic. It was one of the first-ever private aesthetic surgery clinics in Kuwait. Success came easily for the clinic. Making it accessible in one go was what people were looking for. Later on, it was known and adapted both nationally and internationally.

Cosmetic Surgery Clinic offers Cosmetic and Reconstructive Plastic Surgery, Cosmetic Dermatology, Facial Plastic Surgery (ENT), LVR Clinic (Cosmetic Gynecology), Surgical Weight Loss (Bariatric Surgery), Non-Surgical Weight Loss and Diet Department, Laser Clinic, Skin Care and Anti-Aging Clinic, and a Hair Care and Transplantation Clinic.

Dr. Adel Quttainah became more known as he continued to open more clinics in the Middle East. Dr. Adel Quttainah eventually found himself opening Quttainah Medical Clinic in 2016. He is at the forefront of making sure only the highest standards of care for each patient.

He continues to become one of the leading cosmetic surgeons in the country. Indeed, Dr. Adel Quttainah facilitated a new approach to cosmetic surgery and medicine in the Middle East. Demand for his services and expertise has grown since then. Soon he will be expanding to more cities within the Middle East. "Within a couple of months, we will open up in Qatar and Dubai to accommodate the needs of the patients," he reveals.

Now people are looking forward to what he's up to this year, but one thing's for sure: while changing the cosmetic industry game, Dr. Adel Quttainah is also redefining what it means to be confident and beautiful.

