

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's retail sales grew in July, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Friday.



Retail sales rose by a working-day adjusted 1.9 percent annually in July, after a 1.4 percent fall in June.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales increased 3.0 percent yearly in July, following a 0.7 percent rise in the prior month. Economists had expected a 3.6 percent rise.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales excluding automobile trade rose a seasonally adjusted 1.8 percent in July.



Sales of non-food grew 5.9 percent and those of food goods gained 2.2 percent. Sales of automotive fuel increased 0.1 percent.



