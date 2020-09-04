

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 04.09.2020 - 11.00 am



- BARCLAYS RAISES HIKMA TO 'OVERWEIGHT' (EQUAL WEIGHT) - TARGET 2800 (2350) PENCE - BERENBERG RAISES GEM DIAMONDS PRICE TARGET TO 31 (26) PENCE - 'HOLD' - BERENBERG RAISES PEARSON PRICE TARGET TO 450 (400) PENCE - 'SELL' - DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES ANGLO AMERICAN PRICE TARGET TO 2500 (2200) PENCE - 'BUY' - JEFFERIES RAISES PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PRICE TARGET TO 275 (250) PENCE - 'BUY' - JPMORGAN CUTS IMPERIAL-BRANDS-KURSPRICE TARGET TO 1650 (1700) PENCE - JPMORGAN RAISES IMPERIAL BRANDS TO 'OVERWEIGHT' (NEUTRAL) - JPMORGAN RAISES SMITHS GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 1685 (1500) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - UBS RAISES MELROSE INDUSTRIES PRICE TARGET TO 134 (131) PENCE - 'BUY'



dpa-AFX Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH assumes no liability for the correctness of this information./rob

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de