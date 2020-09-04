Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 04.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc: Soeben Rekordzahlen veröffentlicht! Folgt jetzt der Mega-Turnaround?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853943 ISIN: US2333311072 Ticker-Symbol: DGY 
Frankfurt
04.09.20
08:06 Uhr
99,50 Euro
-2,50
-2,45 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
DTE ENERGY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DTE ENERGY COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
101,00102,0012:36
101,00102,0009:48
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DTE ENERGY
DTE ENERGY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DTE ENERGY COMPANY99,50-2,45 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.