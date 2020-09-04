Anzeige
Freitag, 04.09.2020

WKN: A2JJ96 ISIN: SE0011166974 Ticker-Symbol: WILC 
Frankfurt
04.09.20
08:04 Uhr
10,755 Euro
+0,190
+1,80 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FABEGE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FABEGE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,70511,09012:39
PR Newswire
04.09.2020 | 12:16
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fabege is included in the sustainability index Global Challenges (GCX)

NACKA, Sweden, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fabege is the first real estate company to qualify for GCX. The fact that all investment properties are environmentally certified according to BREEAM In-Use and all new production is certified according to BREEAM-SE is the reason for the inclusion in the index.

GCX comprises 50 international shares in companies that make pioneering contributions to tackling global challenges such as climate change, ensuring access to clean drinking water, deforestation, biodiversity, population development, poverty and global governance.The value of products and certificates based on the Global Challenges Index today amounts to over EUR 700 million, which is proof both of how interested the capital market is in truly sustainable investment opportunities and of the index's brilliant results.

The initiative for the Global Challenges Index was taken in 2007 by Börsen AG, which operates the stock exchanges in Hamburg and Hanover. Other Swedish companies in GCX are Atlas Copco AB and BillerudKorsnäs AB.

"Certifications are a great tool for creating long-term sustainable project development and property management through clear management by objectives. Certifying a building is a team effort and I am therefore particularly pleased and proud that this work has garnered attention and recognition. As a plus, the result benefits our entire business, including the opportunity for green funding,"says Mia Häggström, Sustainability Manager at Fabege.

Fabege AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:
Mia Häggström
Head of Sustainability
08-555 148 54
mia.haggstrom@fabege.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/fabege/r/fabege-is-included-in-the-sustainability-index-global-challenges--gcx-,c3188463

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1568/3188463/1302091.pdf

Press release pdf

https://news.cision.com/fabege/i/gci-logo-4c-klein,c2821431

GCI Logo 4c klein

https://news.cision.com/fabege/i/mia-haggstrom-head-of-sustainability-fabege-,c2821432

Mia Häggström Head of Sustainability Fabege

© 2020 PR Newswire
