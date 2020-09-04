NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at close of business on 3 September 2020 were:

160.69p Capital only

160.95p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the Buyback of 61,300 ordinary shares on 3rd September 2020, the Company has 80,567,744 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 19,793,561 which are held in treasury.