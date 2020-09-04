Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 03-September-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 250.63p

INCLUDING current year revenue 252.43p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 243.62p

INCLUDING current year revenue 245.42p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16