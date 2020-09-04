NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc at close of business on 03 September 2020 were:

131.76c Capital only USD (cents)

99.27p Capital only Sterling (pence)

133.81c Including current year income USD (cents)

100.81p Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the buyback of 46,486 ordinary shares on 2nd September 2020, the Company has 241,566,242 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 256,559 which are held in treasury