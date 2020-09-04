

LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - Luxembourg's consumer price inflation eased in August, figures from the statistical office STATEC showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 0.59 percent year-on-year in August, which was slower than the 0.94 percent increase in July.



Prices for hotels, cafes and restaurants grew 2.58 percent yearly in August. Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages gained 2.29 percent and those for leisure and culture rose 2.22 percent.



Meanwhile, communication cost declined 4.59 percent and those of transport, and housing, water, electricity and fuel decreased by 2.40 percent and 0.91 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.82 percent in August, after a 0.49 percent decline in the prior month.



