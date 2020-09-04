Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 04.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 646 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc: Soeben Rekordzahlen veröffentlicht! Folgt jetzt der Mega-Turnaround?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
04.09.2020 | 13:40
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Transactions in a close period

Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Transactions in a close period

PR Newswire

London, September 4

Fidelity Asian Values PLC ("the Company")

Transactions in a close period

The Company wishes to notify the market that the closed period of the Company in relation to its annual results for the period ended 31 July 2020 will commence on 4 September 2020 (today) and is anticipated to end no sooner than 6 October 2020.

The Company confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a regulatory information service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this closed period.

Natalia de Sousa

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 837846

4 September 2020

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.