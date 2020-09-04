

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - From September 9, casinos in New York will start functioning statewide at 25 percent capacity, and malls in New York City will reopen accommodating half of their capacity.



Governor Andrew Cuomo took the decision to partially reopen as new COVID cases remain low in New York, the worst-affected U.S. state that was once the country's pandemic hot spot.



Announcing the move, Coumo said, 'While this pandemic is far from over, our numbers have remained steadily low, so we know our phased, data-driven approach to reopening is the right one.' 'Thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers, we are at a point in our fight against this virus where we can safely reopen malls in New York City as long as they adhere to strict health and safety protocols. Masks, enhanced air ventilation systems, and social distancing will be mandatory. 'This is good news and the right next step in our data-driven, phased reopening which is working,' he added.



The Governor commended New Yorkers for doing an 'extraordinary job.' 'We flattened the curve in a way that no expert thought was possible,' Cuomo said.



All malls that reopen will be subject to strict safety protocols. This include face coverings; social distancing; additional staff to control occupancy, traffic flow and seating to avoid crowding; and enhanced cleaning and disinfection protocols. Malls will be allowed to open only with enhanced air filtration, ventilation and purification standards in place.



The Governor's order stipulates that no indoor dining, loitering or unnecessary congregation will be permitted in malls.



All these safety protocols are mandatory for casinos and video lottery terminal facilities that reopen next week.



Casinos must leave six feet of distance between operating machines. No table games will be allowed unless physical barriers are erected between players. No beverage or food service will be allowed on the gaming floor. The State Gaming Commission will be deployed to monitor casinos and ensure strict enforcement of these measures.



With 1051 new deaths reporting in the last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-related casualties in the United States rose to 186798 as of Johns Hopkins University's latest update Friday.



36,230 new cases were reported in the same period, taking the national total to 6150999.



Coumo lashed out at President Donald Trump over the magnitude of the pandemic in the country.



'Trump as Commander in Chief fighting the Covid war has been a disgrace. He would be court-martialed for abandoning his post and aiding the enemy,' he wrote on Twitter.



'Yesterday Italy had 6 deaths, Germany had 8, France had 25, and the US had 1,074. Trump's incompetence causes American deaths,' said the Democrat Governor, who is a sharp critic of the President.



He cited the state's COVID data, which is far better than most other U.S. states. 'Of the 88,981 tests reported yesterday, 889 were positive (0.99% of total). Total hospitalizations fell to 430. Sadly, there were 7 COVID fatalities yesterday,' he tweeted.



Although COVID19 cases in many states declined over the last 7 days, daily cases are now increasing in some states, particularly in the upper Great Plains, Midwest, and South, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de