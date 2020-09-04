

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian and NZ dollars climbed against their major counterparts in the European session on Friday.



The aussie edged up to 0.7297 against the greenback, 77.47 against the yen and 1.6248 against the euro, from its early 8-day lows of 0.7251, 76.93 and 1.6327, respectively.



The kiwi rose to 0.6733 against the greenback and 71.49 against the yen, after falling to a 1-week low of 0.6688 and a 4-day low of 70.95, respectively in the Asian session.



The kiwi recovered to 1.7609 against the euro and 1.0832 against the aussie, from its prior lows of 1.7703 and 1.0857, respectively.



The aussie may find resistance near 0.75 against the greenback, 80.00 against the yen and 1.58 against the euro. The NZ currency is likely to locate resistance near 0.70 against the greenback, 73.00 against the yen, 1.74 against the euro and 1.06 versus the aussie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de